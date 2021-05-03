Analysts Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Target Price at $47.89

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.89.

WERN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WERN stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $48.81.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.