Analysts Set TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target at $149.33

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.14.

TMXXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TMX Group from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS TMXXF traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 962. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.21 and a 200 day moving average of $100.56. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $79.40 and a 1-year high of $111.60.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

