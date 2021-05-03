Analysts Set ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Target Price at $8.32

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 83,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProPetro stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,623. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProPetro will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

