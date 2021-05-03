Analysts Set MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Target Price at $197.82

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $179.11 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $90.11 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,078.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $15,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

