Analysts Set Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) PT at $8.63

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Celestica stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. Celestica has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Celestica by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Celestica by 13.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Celestica by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

