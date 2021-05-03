Analysts Set Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Price Target at $19.40

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on CADE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CADE opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

