Analysts Set Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Target Price at $72.08

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,862 shares in the company, valued at $528,483.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,887 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 77.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK opened at $69.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.74. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

