Analysts Issue Forecasts for Teladoc Health, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the health services provider will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.64). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.84.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $172.35 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $147.71 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,589,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $704,308.50. Insiders have sold a total of 504,182 shares of company stock valued at $95,486,862 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 404.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

