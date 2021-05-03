Analysts Expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.52 Million

Analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to report sales of $141.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.88 million. NovoCure reported sales of $115.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $576.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.70 million to $612.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $655.78 million, with estimates ranging from $618.80 million to $687.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NovoCure.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities raised their price target on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.71.

NASDAQ NVCR traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $203.53. 6,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,090. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.26. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $220.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.27 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,294,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,529 shares of company stock worth $41,906,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth about $589,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth about $1,192,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.