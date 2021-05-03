Analysts Expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to announce sales of $119.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.90 million and the highest is $120.00 million. NewAge posted sales of $63.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $514.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.83 million to $525.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $535.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NewAge.

Get NewAge alerts:

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $90.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV remained flat at $$2.19 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. NewAge has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NewAge by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,557,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after buying an additional 505,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 215,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NewAge by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 154,969 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in NewAge during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in NewAge by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 205,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 85,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

Featured Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.