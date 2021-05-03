Analysts Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to Announce -$18.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce earnings of ($18.86) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($17.48) and the lowest is ($22.03). Nabors Industries posted earnings of ($14.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year earnings of ($71.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($81.75) to ($67.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($52.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($56.78) to ($42.69). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.64.

NBR traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.50. 226,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $133.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

