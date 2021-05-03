Analysts Expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will announce sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.37 billion and the lowest is $2.05 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $9.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $10.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $11.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.62. 10,236,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,025,068. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

