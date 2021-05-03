Analysts Expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.42. American Public Education posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APEI shares. Truist began coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

NASDAQ:APEI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.96. 755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,432. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $578.05 million, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $41.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Public Education by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 777,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 739,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 474,972 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Public Education by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 73,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

