Analysts Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Brokerages expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.07 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $8.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $9.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

WLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.13. 5,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,798. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $97.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,589.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,283,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,334,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 599,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,936,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

