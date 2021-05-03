Analysts Anticipate Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.16. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.20 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $5,836,932.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,677,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $6,614,803.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,969 shares of company stock worth $18,568,833 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,971,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after buying an additional 2,653,855 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 54,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 36,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $97.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

