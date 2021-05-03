Analysts Anticipate County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. County Bancorp reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICBK. Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens upgraded County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

Shares of ICBK traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,645. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $146.42 million, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in County Bancorp by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in County Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

