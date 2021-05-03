Ampfield Management L.P. Takes $561,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Facebook makes up approximately 0.5% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $325.08 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.76 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total transaction of $11,947,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,656,161 shares of company stock worth $473,752,646. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

