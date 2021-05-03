Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Short Interest Up 29.4% in April

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AMRX stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.91 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $40,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.