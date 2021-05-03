AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) Holdings Lifted by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,350 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.79% of AMMO worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POWW. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMMO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMMO alerts:

OTCMKTS:POWW traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,269,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,593. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57. AMMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMMO in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AMMO in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

AMMO Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW).

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.