AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 1,836 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in CME Group were worth $42,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $201.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.