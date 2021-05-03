AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 14,992 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,992 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $53,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Insiders have sold a total of 2,305,954 shares of company stock worth $145,975,294 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $70.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average of $55.75. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $72.16.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

