AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Reduces Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 507,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,251 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Chubb were worth $80,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 125.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 41,621 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 19.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $3,685,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,629,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB opened at $171.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.55 and its 200-day moving average is $154.12. The stock has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.