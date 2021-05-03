AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 720,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.0% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $136,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $196.25 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.83 and a 1 year high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.40 and its 200 day moving average is $171.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.