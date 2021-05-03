AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Purchases 4,600 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.08% of PPG Industries worth $29,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG stock opened at $171.24 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $176.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.87.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.