AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in AMETEK by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

AME stock opened at $134.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.63. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $137.84.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,648,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

