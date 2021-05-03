AMETEK (AME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AMETEK to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AME opened at $134.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $137.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

