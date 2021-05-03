American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $266,219,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,169,000 after acquiring an additional 251,600 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $33,566,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,117 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Shares of AWK opened at $155.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

