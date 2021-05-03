American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Position Increased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $47,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT traded down $1.92 on Monday, reaching $252.85. The company had a trading volume of 35,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,474. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.92.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

