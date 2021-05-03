American States Water to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.
American States Water has increased its dividend payment by 28.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $79.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. American States Water has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American States Water stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th.
About American States Water
American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.
