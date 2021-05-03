American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.83. 54,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,032. American Express has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $155.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

