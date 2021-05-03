American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,547 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 37,562 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.09% of American Express worth $98,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 16.2% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $3,373,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 10.1% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 24.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 17.1% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

AXP stock opened at $154.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $155.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.95. The stock has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

