American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $158.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $153.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.95. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,959 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in American Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 2,450 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

