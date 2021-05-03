Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $4,200.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $4,000.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2021 earnings at $9.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $11.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $12.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $14.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $46.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $66.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $4,600.00 target price (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,226.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,199.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 24,444.3% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 217,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

