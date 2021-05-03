Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $353,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,094.67.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,467.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,226.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,199.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

