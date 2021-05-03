Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Decreased by Freed Investment Group

Freed Investment Group cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.8% of Freed Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Freed Investment Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,094.67.

AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,226.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,199.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

