Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $59.01, but opened at $63.10. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Altra Industrial Motion shares last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 2,224 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.57.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

