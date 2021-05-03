Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Holdings Reduced by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 469,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 358,490 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Altice USA stock opened at $36.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 201.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.