AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at CSFB

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective raised by CSFB from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.18.

Shares of ALA opened at C$22.97 on Friday. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$14.55 and a twelve month high of C$23.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.7199999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

