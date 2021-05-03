Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Electronic Component segment offers switches, adjustable resistors, hard disk drive (HDD) heads, tuners, data communication modules, printers, amusement machines, car control units and steering modules, among others. The Audio segment provides car audio equipment and navigation systems. The Logistic segment provides delivery and storage services and packaging materials, as well as system development service, office service, manpower dispatching service and financial management services. The Company has 86 subsidiaries and right associated companies. “

OTCMKTS APELY traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183. Alps Alpine has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -307.69 and a beta of 1.72.

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alps Alpine will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Alps Alpine Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

