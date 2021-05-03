Alphacat (ACAT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $199,047.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Alphacat coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Alphacat has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $199,047.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00064399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.33 or 0.00276911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $662.26 or 0.01129699 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00026472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.38 or 0.00722212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,744.15 or 1.00207098 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat launched on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

