Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2,794.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,495.63.

GOOG stock opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,299.00 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,181.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,915.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,719 shares of company stock valued at $40,000,084 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

