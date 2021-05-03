Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $316,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,296.01 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,168.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,906.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,460.49.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

