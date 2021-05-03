Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,718,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,994 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,544,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,353.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,168.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,906.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,296.01 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,460.49.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

