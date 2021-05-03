Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 946 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after acquiring an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

GOOG traded down $3.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,406.86. 31,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,748. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,299.00 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,181.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,915.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,719 shares of company stock valued at $40,000,084. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

