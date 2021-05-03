Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has set its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $158.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. On average, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AOSL stock opened at $31.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $801.48 million, a P/E ratio of 518.33 and a beta of 2.53.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AOSL. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

