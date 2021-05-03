Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives $44.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of ALSN stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.73. 2,339,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,853. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,478,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $51,455,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,958 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,783,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,482,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,954,000 after purchasing an additional 517,534 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.