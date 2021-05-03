Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s (AP.UN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.21.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$42.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$31.50 and a 1 year high of C$44.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Emory bought 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.87 per share, with a total value of C$52,298.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 228,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,188,439.47. Also, Director Gordon R. Cunningham purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$41.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at C$712,432.26.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

