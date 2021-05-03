Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at CIBC

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AP.UN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.64.

AP.UN stock traded up C$1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$44.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,853. The company has a market cap of C$5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$31.50 and a 12 month high of C$44.08.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$35.87 per share, with a total value of C$52,298.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,281 shares in the company, valued at C$8,188,439.47. Also, Director Gordon R. Cunningham acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$712,432.26.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

