Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at CIBC

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AP.UN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.64.
AP.UN stock traded up C$1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$44.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,853. The company has a market cap of C$5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$31.50 and a 12 month high of C$44.08.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
