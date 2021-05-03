Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $114.00 to $126.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alliance Data Systems traded as high as $122.34 and last traded at $121.06, with a volume of 1774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.85.

ADS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth $204,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

