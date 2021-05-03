Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 223.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth $93,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $2,391,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $309,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $595.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.56 and a 12-month high of $647.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $565.82 and its 200-day moving average is $526.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.